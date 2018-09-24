Can't connect right now! retry
SC dismisses petition seeking PM Imran's disqualification

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition filed by Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry last year.

During the hearing, Justice Ahsan remarked, "This petition is now ineffective."

However, Barrister Chaudhry's counsel stated, "One issue stated in the petition is still effective and we will take it up with the high court."

To this, Justice Ahsan then said, "No one has stopped you from approaching the high court."

Barrister Chaudhry then withdrew his petition seeking the premier's disqualification.

In his petition, Chaudhry had upheld that PM Imran is not eligible to be a member of the National Assembly (MNA) under Articles 62 and 63.

Petitions have also been filed in the past in the top court and Islamabad High Court seeking the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's disqualification.

