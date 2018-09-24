Centre can't impose local govt system of its choice in all provinces: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Monday said the federal government could not impose the local government system it had imposed in all provinces.



In an informal conversation with journalists outside the Parliament House, Shah said that the local government system is a provincial matter.

"The federal government can make decisions for the local government systems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, however, it cannot impose its desired changes across the board because this matter falls completely under a province's domain," the PPP leader noted.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has drafted a proposal to overhaul the local government system. Under the new system, the federal government will be able to devolve power and allow district governments to enjoy complete autonomy from provincial chief ministers and ministers.

The draft proposes to introduce changes in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the centre in the first phase of implementation.

'Tax on the poor'

The lawmaker also alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan has only come to power to impose taxes on the poor. "The mini budget is making the poor pay taxes on gas, petrol, and other commodities," Shah said.

Further, the PPP leader proposed that the Parliament should appoint the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue in order to fix the tax system.