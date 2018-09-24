NAB initiates probe against Khursheed Shah for owning assets beyond income

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday started an investigations against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.



According to sources, NAB Sukkur has contacted various institutions and sought details of Shah’s assets.

The PPP leader’s son and son-in-law have also been included in the probe, the sources added.

Sources said that in the last two years, NAB has initiated probes against PPP ministers, however, the investigations have not been completed till date.

Investigations against former minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Manzoor Wassan, Aijaz Jakhrani, Nawaz Wassan, Rauf Khoso, Sohrab Sarki, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Sitar Rajpar have not been completed in the last two years either, sources maintained.