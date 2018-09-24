COAS directs cadets to uphold virtues of honour in his Kakul visit

The COAS in his speech to the faculty and cadets emphasized on striving for professional competence. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday directs cadets to uphold the virtues of honour, integrity, selfless devotion and rich traditions of Pakistan Army in his visit to the Pakistan Military Academy, said a press release issued by the ISPR.



The army’s media wing said that the COAS was briefed by the commandant Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti on various functional aspects of the Academy for professional grooming of the cadets.

The COAS in his speech to the faculty and cadets emphasized on striving for professional competence.

He reminded them to follow the dictum, “the honour and security of the country always comes first, the honour, safety and welfare of the soldiers comes next and the comfort of officers comes last always and every time,” said the press release