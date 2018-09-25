Pakistani cricketers demand issuance of NOC to play in Afghan Premier League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided that only retired cricketers can participate in the upcoming season of the Afghanistan Premier League. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketers have demanded the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOC) to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) starting October 5.

According to sources, Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Irfan contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to review their decision regarding the non-issuance of NOC’s to players.

The cricketers also urged the cricketing board to clarify its position on issuing the NOC’s.

Last week PCB had said, only retired cricketers can participate in the APL.



The cricketing board had informed in-action players with its decision, which allows only retired players to play in the APL whereas players currently playing domestic or international cricket will not be provided with a NOC.

The decision meant Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Irfan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Ahmed would not be able to play the league.

The APL will start from October 5 till October 21.