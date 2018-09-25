Locals learn Chinese at language centre of Khyber Agency

JAMRUD: The effects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can be seen in each and every corner of the country, including the tribal belt which recently merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where more than 500 locals have been learning Chinese at a language centre.



The residents of Jamrud have started taking classes of Chinese to enjoy the benefits of CPEC at the first Chinese language centre of Khyber Agency, now called Khyber district, situated in Jamrud Bazaar area.

While talking to Geo News, one of the students said Chinese language is difficult to learn but they were determined to complete the course.

They want to be a part of CPEC projects as they believe the corridor would bring about an economic revolution in the region by providing job opportunities and introducing latest technology.