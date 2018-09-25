Defeats against India due to inexperience, says Malik

DUBAI: Senior batsman Shoaib Malik said on Tuesday that the back-to-back defeats against the Indian side are due to the inexperience of Pakistani team.



The former skipper in a press conference said that there was a disappointment in the dressing room after the last loss against India.

"The team sat together and discussed the shortcoming," said Malik.

The middle-order batsman said that the team needs immediate improvement in certain areas and the players need to individually assess their performance to bring required changes.

He said that it's natural to have pressure while playing a strong side but as a player he doesn't look which side is strong or underdog on the ground.

"If two to three bowlers or batsmen give a performance on the match day they can take the match in their favour," he said.

The veteran player said that the in-form players are responsible to extend their performance.

"Performance is not the responsibility of board, management or selection committee," he said.

Malik said that fast bowler Muhammad Aamir is going through a difficult phase of his career but the entire team is backing him, and expressed his hope that he will soon get over it.

"He has been a match winner for Pakistan and he will continue to be in the future," he added.

Pakistan will play its next game of the Asia Cup tournament against Bangladesh. The match is a virtual semi final as the winning side will qualify to play the final match of the tournament against India.