Two dead as factory roof collapses in Karachi

Wednesday Sep 26, 2018

KARACHI: Two labourers were killed and two others were wounded when a factory roof collapsed in the city's Memon Goth area on Tuesday night.

According to police, the labourers were sleeping in rooms located on top of the factory when the roof collapsed. 

Four labourers were injured in the incident and two of them succumbed to their wounds soon after reaching the hospital, police added.

The deceased have been identified as Rashid and Saeed whereas the injured have been identified as Wahid and Sadaqat.

Further, the police said that the cause of the roof collapse is yet to be determined.  

