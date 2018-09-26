Pakistani man wins $1 million lottery in Dubai

Photo: Khaleej Times

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani businessman won a $1 million lottery in the latest Dubai Duty Free raffle draw on Tuesday.

According to Khaleej Times, Nouman Arif, a 32-year-old from Peshawar, and first-time buyer of the raffle ticket was announced winner during the draw.

Arif, who owns a bike leasing company, is the 16th Pakistani national to win the $1 million lottery since its inception in 1999.

"Thank you Dubai Duty Free for providing this life-changing experience to me to become a dollar millionaire," Arif said after winning the lottery.

Two others won luxury cars in the raffle draw on the same day. Anthony Chijioke, a 51-year-old Australian national of Nigerian descent, won a McLaren 570S Spider, while Hafiz Ullah, a Bangladeshi national in Dubai, won a BMW R 1200 R motorbike.