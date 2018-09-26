Have to tell ‘selected govt’ public needs democracy: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the country has been handed over to the ‘selected government’, who needs to be told that the general public wants real democracy.



The PPP chairman was addressing a ceremony held on the death anniversary of Nawabzada Nasrullah.

Bilawal said that the PPP will continue to fight against the non-democratic forces, while continuing with its vision as foreseen by ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

While criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government, he said the ruling party is governing through social media platforms even on serious issues such as the foreign policy.

“For God's sake, do not turn these crucial issues into a joke,” said the PPP chairman.

Bilawal said the PTI government does politics on non-issues instead of focusing of real problems.

He said that the United Nations has finally produced a report on the atrocities being faced by innocent Kashmiris and Prime Minister instead of attending the session himself, sent his foreign minister.

Bilawal further said that national consensus is needed on important issues such as water crises and foreign affairs through the parliament, something which the ‘selected government’ cannot achieve.