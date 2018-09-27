Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

US diplomat acknowledges Pakistan's role in preventing regional conflicts

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Sep 27, 2018

The two figures discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan, the ISPR says. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The incoming US chargé d'affaires to Pakistan Ambassador Paul Jones on Thursday acknowledged Pakistani's contributions in preventing conflicts in the region, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Ambassador Jones called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, the ISPR said in a statement.

The two figures discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan, it read.

On the occasion, the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region, the statement added.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM