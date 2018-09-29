Pakistan desires 'mutually beneficial cooperation' with Egypt, Qureshi tells Shoukry

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/NEW YORK: Pakistan wishes to strengthen the bilateral ties with Egypt, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Friday during a meeting here in the city with his counterpart from Cairo, Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the sidelines of the UNGA's ongoing 73rd session.

In a press release issued earlier today, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Qureshi "expressed Pakistan’s desire for deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Egypt in diverse fields".



The two foreign ministers agreed on bolstering cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, and investment, the statement read, adding: "They discussed bilateral relations and efforts for strengthening meaningful cooperation in a number of fields using the already existing mechanisms."

In this regard, Qureshi and Shoukry also came to an agreement that the Joint Ministerial Commission should convene soon.

The MoFA also noted that the Egyptian foreign minister underscored his country's appreciation of two-way linkages with Pakistan. Shoukry commended Qureshi on becoming the foreign minister and "expressed his keen desire to work with him for further enhancing the existing cooperation and friendship between" the two countries.