Abdul Razzaq joins Lahore Qalandars for Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy

KARACHI: Another flamboyant Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has joined Lahore Qalandars’ squad for next month’s Abu Dhabi T20 tournament, which will be played next month.



The signing was announced from Qalandars’ official Twitter handle with a video message from the all-rounder saying that he’s excited to be a part of the Qalandars’ squad for the tournament which will feature T20 teams from various countries.

“Abdul Razzaq is excited to represent Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi T20 and is hoping to apply his exceptional skills and expertise to help his team emerge victorious,” said the tweet on Qalandars official account.

Razzaq, in the message, stated that he’s thankful to the management of Lahore Qalandars.

“I am going to play for Lahore Qalandars in the Abu Dhabi tournament. I am very excited and thankful to Aaqib Javed, the coach of Lahore Qalandars,” the 38-year-old said.

Razzaq, who last played for Pakistan in 2013, has this year made a comeback in domestic cricket representing PTV team in Quaid-e-Azam Cup, the national one-day tournament.

Qalandars had earlier announced signing Imran Nazir for the same tournament. Imran is eyeing a return to international cricket after recovering from arthritis that kept him out for almost five years.

The Abu Dhabi tournament will feature teams of Lahore Qalandars of PSL, Boost Defenders of Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League, Hobart Hurricanes of Australia's Big Bash League, Titans from South Africa’s Ram Slam T20 Challenge, Yorkshire Vikings from England’s T20 blast and Auckland Aces from New Zealand’s Super Smash.

The tournament will be played from October 4 to 6.