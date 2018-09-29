Aspiring Qalandars eye glory in Abu Dhabi T20

The players will take on the field to represent Lahore Qalandars’ squad in Abu Dhabi T20 tournament next month-Geo News

KARACHI: Following a series of trials in various cities of Pakistan and a cricket tournament in Kashmir and Lahore, the selected aspiring Qalandars are now eyeing to prove their mark internationally.

The management of Lahore Qalandars has decided to field top performers of player development squad along with international stars in Abu Dhabi T20 Cup which will be held from October 4 to 6.

Among the selected aspiring Qalandars, Mohammad Faizan from Faisalabad will be playing top cricket outside Pakistan for the first time and he’s very excited about this opportunity.

“This is my first international tour. I am thankful to the management of Lahore Qalandars who gave me this opportunity to show my skills at the top level,” said Faizan who impressed everyone with his flamboyant batting skills while representing Faisalabad Qalandars in player development program tournament.

“I will try to give my best during the tournament,” he said.

Another aspiring player, Sajjad Hashmi – the wicket keeper batsman from KP Qalandars – says that he is taking this opportunity as a step towards achieving the dream of playing PSL.

“I know that performing here will brighten my chance to play PSL for Lahore Qalandars. I will prove myself in this tournament by making Qalandars victorious with my performance,” said Sajjad Hashmi who hails from Mardan.

Last year, Lahore Qalandars had picked Salman Irshad from the player development program who not only toured Australia with Qalandars’ development squad but also made his PSL debut to become first Kashmir player to participate in Pakistan Super League.

Salman’s journey, undoubtedly, is a motivation for all the other aspiring Qalandars who are now picked for the Abu Dhabi tournament. The players will also tour Australia next month before knowing their fate in PSL.

Qalandars had earlier signed Imran Nazir and Abdul Razzaq for the tournament as well.

The Abu Dhabi tournament will feature teams of Lahore Qalandars of PSL, Boost Defenders of Afghanistan’s Shpageeza Cricket League, Hobart Hurricanes of Australia's Big Bash League, Titans from South Africa’s Ram Slam T20 Challenge, Yorkshire Vikings from England’s T20 blast and Auckland Aces from New Zealand’s Super Smash.