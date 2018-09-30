Terror attacks in Pakistan backed by India, Qureshi tells UN General Assembly

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday told the UN General Assembly that India was actively involved in the terrorist attacks in Pakistan by providing financial assistance to the extremists.



"Kulbhushan Yadav, on the behest of the Indian government, planned terror attacks inside Pakistan," Qureshi said while addressing the representatives of the United Nations' 195 member states during the UNGA's 73rd session.

Speaking in Urdu, Qureshi said Pakistan sought resolution of all the issues through a comprehensive and serious dialogue. "The [Narendra] Modi government wasted an opportunity for a dialogue for the third time because of their negative attitude," he underlined.

"Postcolonialism and cold war have left its imprints in the region," he noted, adding that Pakistan would never forget the children killed in the 2014 Army Public School (APS) massacre.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the United Nations on the fifth day of the General Assembly's (UNGA) 73rd session at the UN headquarters in New York, US, September 29, 2018. UN Web TV/The United Nations Live & On Demand/via Geo.tv/Screenshot

The Pakistani foreign minister said his country was engaged in the war against terrorism and its army, with the support of the masses, has ended the scourge from the country.



"Peace has been restored in the cities and villages. In the years to come, we will be able to provide an economic corridor to connect western China and Central Asia with the seaport," he said.

Kashmir dispute

The Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the biggest hindrance to peace in the region, Qureshi said, adding that the issue would not be resolved until the UN resolutions were implemented properly.

Referring to the first-ever report on Kashmir published by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that had called for an international probe into the numerous violations, he said it had exposed India's face.

"We welcome the report. It has validated Pakistan's view," Qureshi stressed.

"We call for the implementation on its recommendations. India cannot continue with the bloody mayhem on the pretext of terrorism for long. We will welcome a commission on occupied Kashmir.

"We hope India will do it as well," he added, and warned that India should not test the patience of Islamabad by continuously violating the Line of Control (LoC).

The entire South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) had become dysfunctional due to the attitude of India, Qureshi lamented, adding that New Delhi promoted state-sponsored terrorism in the occupied Kashmir in front of the international community.

The foreign minister said his country was ready to hold a dialogue with its eastside neighbour to curtail the arms race between the two nuclear states.

'Will continue to support Afghan peace process'

Qureshi said Pakistan had concerns about the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan. The two neighbouring nations "have been the target of foreign power's misunderstandings for long.

"We will continue to support the Afghan peace process," he said.

Climate change

The foreign minister called climate change "a serious issue", and said Pakistan was among those countries who were adversely being affected by the global warming. "We believe that the resolutions in the Paris conference should not be compromised for industrial interests," he said.

The minister informed the international community that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government of Pakistan has planned to plant as many as 10 billion trees in the country.

'One country has held entire region hostage'

Speaking at a press briefing after addressing the UNGA session, FM Qureshi said that India prioritises politics over peace.

“One country has kept the entire South Asian region hostage. We are a self-respecting nation and we know how to protect our interests, country and viewpoints."

"Pakistan knows how to tackle India should it make a mistake," he said.

Qureshi further added that a meeting between leaders of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will be held in December to find a solution to the Afghan issue.



Moreover, FM Qureshi said that he will meet the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on October 2 to discuss bilateral matters.