Did nation vote for PTI to become thugs: CJP remarks in land grabbing case

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered the authorities to arrest Mansha Bomb, who is accused of operating a land grabbing group in Lahore.



A two-member bench of the apex court was hearing a citizen's petition against the land grabber at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry.

PTI MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar and MPA Nadeem Abbas were present in court.

As the hearing went under way, the top judge asked, "Who is Mansha Bomb?"

The police superintendent apprised the bench that the man was part of a huge lang grabbing group in Johar Town.

The police superintendent further said that Mansha Bomb along with his sons is accused of illegally grabbing land in Johar Town. "70 cases have been registered against Mansha," the SP said.

"When we took action on the court's orders, we started receiving calls to stop our operation," the police official said.

In response, the chief justice inquired who had called the police officer to ask for favours.



The SP then told the judge that Khokhar had asked the police to not arrest Mansha Bomb.

"Did the nation vote PTI to power to become thugs? Will they make naya Pakistan' by helping criminals?" the chief justice remarked.

Addressing Khokhar, the chief justice said, "If the inquiry proves that you called the police to stop them from arresting Mansha, you will not return back [from the court] as an MNA."

Khokar, however, denied any association with Mansha. He further informed the court that he had not called the SP. "I had called the DIG Operations," Khokar added.

The chief justice then summoned the DIG Operations.

During the hearing, Abbas broke into tears. "The SP has registered false cases against me. I will resign if proven guilty in these cases," he said.

In response, the top judge said: "Why don't you go ahead and resign first? Let me tell you why...because you lack the courage to do so."

"You people become thugs outside the court but shed tears here," Justice Nisar remarked, adding that he will not allow any thug to reside in Pakistan.

Issuing orders to immediately arrest Mansha, the court adjourned the hearing till 3.30pm.