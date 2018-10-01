Corps Commanders discuss geo-strategic environment, security

Corps Commander's meeting held at GHQ - Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The 214th Corps Commander’s Conference was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday and presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a press release.



The forum reviewed the geo-strategic environment and security situation of Pakistan, including progress of ongoing stability operations under Operation Raddul Fasad. The form expressed its determination to carry forward stability achieved through successful counter-terrorism operations towards enduring stability.



The COAS hailed intelligence agencies and all forces for maintaining security during Muharram.

The COAS apprised the forum about his very successful visit to China. General Bajwa visited China last month and during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the regional security environment, challenges at the way forward.



The forums also thanked the people of Pakistan for honouring martyrs in a befitting manner on the eve of National Defence and Martyrs Day.