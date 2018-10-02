Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI MNA Murad Saeed lashes out at PML-N in NA session

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Oct 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Murad Saeed during a National Assembly session on Tuesday lashed out at the former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

In harsh criticism directed at the previous government, Saeed remarked that money laundering and theft were rampant during PML-N's tenure.

"Those who are questioning our government's direction should first answer why a PIA aircraft was stolen during their tenure," Saeed said.

The PTI MNA further stated that 10 billion dollars were illegally sent out of the country during PML-N's tenure.

"We are not afraid of naming Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, neither has a helicopter ever transported money for our prime minister," Saeed lashed out.

