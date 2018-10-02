Lahore Qalandars reach UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy

Qalandars squad is a mixture of seasoned and new players as the management decided to field a majority of player development programme talent in this tournament to provide them an opportunity to demonstrate their skills. — Geo News

ABU DHABI: The Lahore Qalandars squad arrived in United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Tuesday morning to participate in six-team Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy.



Qalandars squad is a mixture of seasoned and new players as the management decided to field a majority of player development programme talent in this tournament to provide them an opportunity to demonstrate their skills.

“This is a great opportunity for the youngsters to show what they have got. The world is watching them and this moment can turn them into a star,” said Rana Atif, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, upon arrival in UAE.

“This tournament is a great occasion and it’s an honour for Pakistan that Lahore Qalandars is participating in it.”

Test Cricketers Abdul Razaq, Imran Nazir, Zulfiqar Babar, along with New Zealand star Mitchell McClenaghan will be joined by players development program players — Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan and others — in the squad for the tournament.

The tournament will run from October 4 to 6 at Sheikh Zayd Stadium with six teams divided into two groups.

Qalandars will face Yorkshire Vikings on the first day of the tournament while on the second day they will face Hobart Hurricanes.