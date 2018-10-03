ICC Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Lahore

LAHORE: The 2019 World Cup Trophy arrived in Lahore on Wednesday as part of its world tour.



The trophy will tour Pakistan from October 3 to 13 with the most coveted prize in world cricket visiting Lahore in the first phase from October 3 to 5.

The trophy will then travel to Islamabad from October 6 to 8 and then Karachi from October 9 to 13.

Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Irfan had the honour of travelling with the trophy across the city of Lahore.

The cricket World Cup will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.



The trophy kicked off its world tour from the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters in Dubai on August 27.

In a statement issued by the ICC, “Travelling across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities the ‘most connected Trophy Tour ever’ will allow fans around the world to get up close to the coveted prize that will be lifted at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019.”

During the nine-month journey, the trophy will travel not only to countries taking part in the tournament but for the first time ever will go beyond traditional cricket heartlands and connect with fans in a further 11 countries where cricket is growing, including Nepal, USA and Germany.

The trophy will travel to Oman, the USA, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany before arriving in England and Wales on February 19, 2019 for a 100-day domestic Trophy Tour.