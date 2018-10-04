'Most wanted' Lyari gang war leader Ghaffar Zikri killed in police shootout

KARACHI: Notorious Lyari gang war leader Ghaffar Zikri was killed early Thursday morning in a police shootout in Ali Muhammad area.



Zikri’s three-year-old son and an accomplice, Chota Zahid, were also killed in the crossfire between the gang leaders and police in Lyari's Ali Muhammad area. DIG South Javed Alam Odho said two police officials were also injured in the operation which lasted 90 minutes.

Speaking to the media after the operation, Odho said, "Police along with law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation on an intelligence tip-off. During the operation, the gangsters fired at the police and hurled hand grenades.”

“After 90 minutes, Zikri and his accomplice were killed,” Odho added.

He further said, “Zikri’s three-year-old son, who he was using as a shield, was also killed in the crossfire.”

Regarding the police officials injured during the operation, the DIG South said, “A sub-inspector, Muhammad Ali, was shot in the stomach and is said to be critical. The other police official was shot in his leg and is out of danger.”

Further, the DIG said that a huge cache of arms was seized from the gang war leader's possession, including sub-machine guns (SMGs), hand grenades, bullets and magazines.

Over 15 police mobiles took part in the operation, he added.

A search operation is being conducted in various neighbourhoods of Lyari.

Zikri and his accomplice were one of the most wanted Lyari gang war leaders. Police said he had been booked in several cases for involvement in heinous crimes.

He had a head money of Rs2.5 million.

Glad that symbol of terrorism is dead: Karachi police chief

Later during the day, Karachi Police Chief Dr Amir Sheikh examined the house where Zikri resided.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Dr Sheikh said, "We did recce in the area for some time and after gathering adequate information about Zikri, police conducted an operation with bravery."

"We are glad that a symbol of terrorism is dead but sad that a three-year-old was also killed during the operation," he said.

Praising the police officials and Rangers personnel who took part in the 90-minute-long operation, the Karachi police chief said, "They risked their lives and took part in the operation."

The Karachi police chief announced a reward of Rs0.5 million for Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali and his team. "I will also forward a recommendation to IG Sindh to announce a reward of Rs1 million for the team," he added.

Further, Dr Sheikh said, "Police were targeted and killed in Lyari and calls and slips for extortion were issued from the area but now the situation has changed."