Video emerges of PTI's Ali Hingoro misbehaving with Hyderabad police

HYDERABAD: A video emerged on Thursday of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Mohammad Hingoro misbehaving with officials of Makki Shah Police Station.



The video was recorded on the night of October 2 when Hingoro along with 15 others barged into Hyderabad’s Makki Shah Police Station to press for the release of a man taken into custody after his car collided with an electric pole and led to a protest by residents of the area.

In the video which has gone viral, the PTI leader can be heard misbehaving with police officials present in the station and asking them to “quietly sit down”.

When asked by officials to not smoke in the police station, Hingoro can be heard saying, “I have been smoking this cigarette since I entered the station and it’s my choice, not like I am smoking chars.”

Assistant Super Independent (ASI) Sajid Riaz while speaking to Geo News said, “A man named Hingoro claiming to be the district president of PTI entered the station and misbehaved with officials and even threatened them."

"Hingoro further said that he has been given the responsibility by PTI to fix the police,” ASI Riaz added.

The ASI further said that Hingoro freed the man who had been taken into custody and took him with him. "I informed the SHO regarding this and he said to let the man go and that he will conduct an inquiry the next morning," he added.

‘Will raise voice if police commit injustice’

Speaking to Geo News, Hingoro said the way police spoke to him was unacceptable. “The way police spoke and behaved me was unacceptable.”

Hingoro added that he went to the police station because injustice was being done to a civilian of Hyderabad.

“We will raise our voice if police commit injustice. I did not take the law into my own hands,” Hingoro stressed.