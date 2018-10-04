Chaudhry Nisar calls on Ishaq Dar in London

Chaudhry Nisar arrived at the residence of ishaq Dar in London, where the former interior minister inquired after the latter. — Geo News

LONDON: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday called on former finance minister Ishaq Dar in London.



Nisar arrived at the residence of Dar in London, where the former interior minister inquired after the latter.

The two figures also held discussion on political situation of the country.

Nisar served as the interior minister in the previous PML-N government. A longtime affiliate of Nawaz Sharif, Nisar had developed several differences with the party and its supremo over the past one year.

He had opposed Nawaz’s confrontational approach after his disqualification by the Supreme Court last year.

Nisar had also contested the general election as an independent candidate.