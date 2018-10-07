Pakistan's Jalalabad consulate to resume operations from Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Consulate General in Afghan city Jalalabad will resume its visa operations from October 7 (tomorrow), the Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday.



"Pakistan’s Consulate General in Jalalabad, which was closed on 30th August 2018 will resume its visa operations, after assurances by the Afghan government that all necessary and required security will be provided to the Consulate Generalz," FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.



"All visa applicants in Jalalabad and surrounding areas within the jurisdiction of the Consulate General could now apply for visa with the Consulate General with effect from Monday 8th October 2018," Dr Faisal said.



Last month, Pakistan had closed off its consulate in Jalalabad due to the "undue intervention" by Nangarhar governor Hayatullah Hayat in what a statement issued by Pakistan's embassy in Kabul referred to as a "complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations 1963".

"The Embassy of Pakistan Kabul deeply regrets undue intervention of Governor Hayatullah Hayat in the functioning of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Jalalabad, [which is a ] complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations 1963," the statement read.

The embassy had further requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan to intervene in the matter and ensure restoration of the security of the Consulate General.