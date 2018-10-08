Sadiqabad traffic policeman fines son for not wearing helmet

ASP Traffic Police Imtiaz Abbas handed a fine of Rs200 to his son for not wearing a helmet. Photo: Geo News

SADIQABAD: A traffic police assistant sub-inspector on Monday fined his own son for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle in Sadiqbad, Rahim Yar Khan.

ASP Traffic Police Imtiaz Abbas handed a fine of Rs200 to his son for not wearing a helmet.

The Punjab government has declared it mandatory for motorcyclists to wear helmets and has introduced fines to be imposed on those found violating traffic laws.

Photo of the fine. Photo: Geo News

Traffic police officials have said that the use of helmets is mandatory for motorcycle drivers and that action will be taken against those violating the law without any discrimination.

Last month, the Lahore High Court had directed traffic police to expand the crackdown against motorists without helmets during the hearing of a petition.