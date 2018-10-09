Amjad Saleemi replaces Tahir Khan as Punjab IGP

LAHORE: Amjad Saleemi was appointed as the Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) on Monday, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.



Saleemi replaces Tahir Khan who served as the Punjab IGP for a period of one month and two days.

The newly-appointed Punjab IGP has earlier served as Sindh's police chief.

The police chiefs of all four provinces were shuffled before the General Election 2018, held earlier this year in July. Saleemi, who was then serving as the Punjab police chief, was appointed as the Sindh IGP. However, after the polls, Saleemi was replaced with the then Punjab IGP Kaleem Imam.

Saleemi's career

Saleemi joined the civil services on November 1, 1986.

He belongs to the 14th Common division and his domicile is Faisalabad.

He was previously a grade 22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, serving as IG National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

He is due to retire on January 31, 2020.

