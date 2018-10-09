US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, Qureshi agree on future cooperation

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad (left), Representative of the US Secretary of State on Afghan reconciliation and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (right) agreed on future cooperation in a meeting held in Islamabad earlier today. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, Representative of the US Secretary of State on Afghan reconciliation and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi agreed on future cooperation in a meeting held in Islamabad earlier today.

During the meeting with the US envoy, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan welcomes the US efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister further added that Pakistan will continue playing its role to find a political solution to the Afghan issue.

The US envoy was received by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Foreign Ministry for delegation level talks, according to a Tweet by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.



The delegations from both sides comprised of security, defence and diplomatic officials.

Khalilzad and Foreign Minister Qureshi had earlier met in New York where the latter had told the United States' new adviser on Kabul that Pakistan believes peace in Afghanistan is directly and positively related to long-lasting stability in Islamabad.

Qureshi had also reiterated Pakistan's pledge for supporting peace in Afghanistan, to which Khalilzad responded by saying he, too, wishes to work with Islamabad for the joint goal of stability.