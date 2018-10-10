Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 10 2018
Usman Dar appointed PM's Youth Programme chairman

Wednesday Oct 10, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar has been appointed chairman of Prime Minister's Youth Programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the go-ahead for Dar’s appointment as chairman of the programme and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Speaking about Dar's appointment, PM Imran said that he is the "most suited" for the post. Revolutionary steps will be taken for the well-being of the youth under the programme, the premier added.

Meanwhile, Dar vowed to live up to the premier's expectations. "I have been been tasked to empower the youth and ensure their progress," he further said.

"We will launch great schemes and policies for the youth and our top priority will be to provide employment and the best training to them," Dar added.

"The previous government purchased laptops at exorbitant prices and caused a loss to the national exchequer," he alleged while criticising the PML-N's laptop scheme.

In the previous government’s term, former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, was the chairman of the programme.

