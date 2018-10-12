Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Driver, guard responsible for Khushal Khan Khattak train accident: report

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Oct 12, 2018

LAHORE: An investigative report released on Friday on the Khushal Khan Khattak Express derailment has held the train driver and guard responsible for the accident.

The report states the accident which occurred near Attock occurred due to over-speeding and negligence of the train driver and the guard.

Senior General Manager Railways Aftab Akbar said, “Officers suspended after the accident were not responsible for the accident, but it was the driver and guard.”

After the accident, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had suspended two senior officers accountable for the incident.

According to sources, the deputy mechanical engineer and assistant mechanical engineer Peshawar have been reinstated after the investigative report's findings.

On September 16, the Peshawar-bound Khushal Khan Khattak Express from Karachi derailed near Attock resulting in nine bogies being derailed and 20 passengers being injured.

The train derailed for a second time on September 27 in which 11 bogies overturned.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

 Updated 3 hours ago
By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

Updated 3 hours ago
Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

 Updated 6 hours ago
Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Updated 6 hours ago
By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM