Driver, guard responsible for Khushal Khan Khattak train accident: report

LAHORE: An investigative report released on Friday on the Khushal Khan Khattak Express derailment has held the train driver and guard responsible for the accident.



The report states the accident which occurred near Attock occurred due to over-speeding and negligence of the train driver and the guard.

Senior General Manager Railways Aftab Akbar said, “Officers suspended after the accident were not responsible for the accident, but it was the driver and guard.”

After the accident, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had suspended two senior officers accountable for the incident.

According to sources, the deputy mechanical engineer and assistant mechanical engineer Peshawar have been reinstated after the investigative report's findings.



On September 16, the Peshawar-bound Khushal Khan Khattak Express from Karachi derailed near Attock resulting in nine bogies being derailed and 20 passengers being injured.

The train derailed for a second time on September 27 in which 11 bogies overturned.