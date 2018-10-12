SJC dismisses all complaints against Justice Anwar Kasi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) dismissed all complaints against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi, according to a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Friday.



The Council examined four complaints against Justice Kasi in a meeting chaired by the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on October 11.

"After detailed deliberations and discussion, the Council came to the conclusion that on the basis of material available on record no case of misconduct was made out against the honourable judge," the press release reads.

"Therefore, the Supreme Judicial Council dismissed all the complaints against him."



On the same day that Justice Kasi was cleared of all complaints, President Arif Alvi removed Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from the post of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge in the light of a recommendation by the SJC.

The Council had recommended removal of Justice Siddiqui from his office over his controversial speech before the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi on July 21, 2018.

