Friday Oct 12 2018
Faizan Lakhani

Three generations of double centurions: Shehzar Mohammad continues family legacy

Faizan Lakhani

Friday Oct 12, 2018

KARACHI: Karachi-based batsman Shehzar Mohammad smashed a double century in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match on Friday to achieve a unique feat for his family.

Shehzar, the 11th member of the renowned Mohammad family to play first-class cricket, scored 265 for Karachi Whites against Multan at the Multan Cricket Stadium to become the sixth player to score a first-class double century from his family.

With his double century, the Mohammad Family has become the only cricket family in the world with three generations of first-class double centurions.

Shehzar’s grandfather, Hanif Mohammad, Pakistan’s legendary batsman, had the best first-class score of 499, while Shehzar’s father, Shoaib Mohammad, has the best first-class score of 208*.

Other than the trio of Hanif, Shoaib and Shehzar, Hanif’s brothers Sadiq and Mushtaq have also scored double centuries in first-class cricket. Sadiq’s son, Imran Mohammad, is also among first-class double centurions from the family.

Delighted with his son’s achievement, Shoaib Mohammad said he is proud of the family.

“This is a great moment for everyone in Mohammad family. This shows that cricket runs in our blood,” he told Geo.tv. 

"If Hanif sahab were alive today, he would have been very proud to see Shehzar scoring the double century."

