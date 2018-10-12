Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 12 2018
Khawaja Saad Rafique, brother blacklisted on NAB’s request

Friday Oct 12, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and brothers Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique have been blacklisted by the immigration authorities upon request by the National Accountability Bureau.

Notification by Directorate General, Immigration and Passports

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General, Immigration and Passports, both the leaders have been blacklisted “under ‘Category B’ for future passport facilities.”

NAB has summoned the former railways minister and his brother on October 16 in a case related to Paragon Housing scam.

Both brothers, who have appeared before NAB multiple times in recent months, have been directed to appear before the investigation team along with their money trail.

Former PML-N MPA Qaiser Amin Butt has also been blacklisted on NAB’s request, said the notification. 

