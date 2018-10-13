Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 13 2018
By
Asif Bhatti

Parliamentary commission to be formed to identify people behind economic crisis

By
Asif Bhatti

Saturday Oct 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to form a parliamentary commission to identify the people behind the economic crisis.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant authorities to consult Parliament for the commission, which was approved in the federal cabinet meeting held on October 11.

The commission will investigate causes of the present economic crisis and identify those responsible behind it, sources said.  

Sources further said a resolution regarding the formation of the parliamentary commission has been submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The information minister is expected to present the resolution in the National Assembly, which states the joint parliamentary commission will present a report regarding the people responsible for the economic crisis in a month’s time.

After identifying the people responsible behind the prevalent economic crisis, the commission will present relevant recommendations to the government that will then decide on appropriate action.  

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

 Updated 3 hours ago
By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

Updated 3 hours ago
Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

 Updated 6 hours ago
Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Updated 6 hours ago
By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM