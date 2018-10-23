Zardari better off meeting lawyers, not politicians: Chaudhry

RIYADH: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday hit back at Asif Ali Zardari after the former president suggested uniting opposition parties against the government.



Chaudhry, who is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tweeted that Zardari should prefer to meet lawyers instead of politicians. He will realize the true worth of my advice in not even weeks, but days, the info minister remarked.

Chaudhry further said that governments are not removed via resolutions, but through votes.

Zardari has notes [money], but no votes. He has lost the votes in pursuit of [money], the minister added.

Zardari had said on Monday that he was up for uniting the opposition parties against the government because the government’s actions were undemocratic.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit to attend the much-anticipated Future Investment Initiative conference that numerous other world leaders and corporates have skipped over the issue of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death.

The prime minister is also slated to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry, as well as Pakistan Board of Investment Chairperson Haroon Sharif and renowned economist Abdul Razak Dawood.