Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Nawaz avoids journalists' questions, asks Marriyum Aurangzeb to reply

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif refused to answer journalists' questions as he appeared before an accountability court on Tuesday.

The former premier was asked questions by journalists outside the accountability court in Islamabad as he appeared for the hearing of National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) references against him.

However, Nawaz directed the questions to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, who was accompanying him.

Nawaz was asked how he is “perceiving the current political situations and meetings”, to which he said, “Marriyum Aurangzeb will reply to this.”

Following this, Aurangzeb responded, “If the government continues to fail, then the political scenario will change.”

Another reporter then asked Nawaz, “Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari is ready to meet you, will you meet him?”

Zardari up for uniting opposition parties against government

Zardari, Fazl said they'll call APC next week

The PML-N quaid once again asked the party spokesperson to respond and she said, “We are reviewing his statement on a party level.”

A day earlier, Zardari said he was up for uniting the opposition parties against the government.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pillion riding banned for five days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for five days in Karachi

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Kashmir unresolved agenda of Subcontinent's partition, says COAS

Kashmir unresolved agenda of Subcontinent's partition, says COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
Fazl tells 'those with fake mandate' to stop threatening opposition

Fazl tells 'those with fake mandate' to stop threatening opposition

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan to launch first space mission in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan to launch first space mission in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 4 hours ago
PM says ease of doing business essential to eliminating poverty

PM says ease of doing business essential to eliminating poverty

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM