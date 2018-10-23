Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Farooq Sattar, other MQM-P leaders indicted in 21 hate speech cases

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 23, 2018

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday indicted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and other party leaders in 21 cases pertaining to hate speeches.

An ATC in Karachi heard 26 cases pertaining to hate speeches as Sattar, Akhtar, Amir Khan, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Rauf Siddiqui, Qamar Mansoor, Rehan Hashmi and others appeared before it.

Indicting the MQM-P leaders in 21 cases, the court asked, “The suspects are accused of facilitating a hate speech on July 25, do you accept this crime?”

All suspects pleaded innocence, following which the court summoned witnesses during the next hearing.

The case was then adjourned till November 10. The MQM-P leaders will be indicted in the remaining four cases in the next hearing.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pillion riding banned for five days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for five days in Karachi

 Updated 35 minutes ago
35 Pakistanis linked to political personalities own property in Dubai

35 Pakistanis linked to political personalities own property in Dubai

 Updated 14 minutes ago
Kashmir unresolved agenda of Subcontinent's partition, says COAS

Kashmir unresolved agenda of Subcontinent's partition, says COAS

 Updated an hour ago
Fazl tells 'those with fake mandate' to stop threatening opposition

Fazl tells 'those with fake mandate' to stop threatening opposition

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan to launch first space mission in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan to launch first space mission in 2022: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 3 hours ago
PM says ease of doing business essential to eliminate poverty

PM says ease of doing business essential to eliminate poverty

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shahid Masood flees as court rejects bail plea in PTV corruption case

Shahid Masood flees as court rejects bail plea in PTV corruption case

 Updated 5 hours ago
PM Imran to meet Xi Jinping during visit to China next week

PM Imran to meet Xi Jinping during visit to China next week

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM