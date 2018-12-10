PM Khan gives cabinet members another three months to deliver

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday gave another three months to members of his cabinet to deliver in their respective ministries.



The prime minister presided over a meeting of the federal cabinet, which reviewed performance of ministries. Reports from all the ministries and divisions were presented to the premier at the meeting.

Khan directed the cabinet members to work hard and speed up efforts to raise living standard of the masses. He said the foundation of a 'Naya Pakistan' had been laid.

Speaking about the meeting on Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Sath', Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the ministers were specifically asked to make their data public about how much spending was reduced, what had they done so far, and what would they be doing in their respective ministries.

"As far as, the most notable performance is concerned, PM was impressed by Murad Saeed's performance and hinted that he would be made federal minister," he said. "PM told Murad Saeed I am thinking about making you a full minister."

Chaudhry rejects speculation of change in info ministry

Commenting on his own portfolio, Chaudhry said that satisfying people with the performance of the information ministry was a tough nut to crack.

"This ministry is like this, it is difficult to make anyone happy with my ministry. But, like I said, I have the confidence of the prime minister," said Chaudhry, rejecting speculation that PM Imran Khan was mulling a change at the information ministry.

"Our biggest problem is with fake news. There is also a rising trend of fake news on formal media. For example, when finance minister was busy in meeting with the IMF, a TV channel ran the false report that he has been removed. Our foremost efforts are that this fake news be reduced," he said.

When asked specifically, Chaudhry said it appeared that he would continue to be at the helm of the information ministry for the time being.

PM briefed on strategy to reduce gas, petrol prices

He further said that Asad Umar gave a detailed presentation on the finance ministry’s strategy and informed about its policies.

"Asad Umar informed how they had to reduce gas and petrol prices, and that their strategy was not to burden low-wage earners," the information minister said.

But, responding to a question on whether the prime minister was in fact considering a reshuffle of the federal cabinet or removing any ministers, Chaudhry reiterated that it was the PM's prerogative.

The prime minister also decided that review meetings will be summoned to judge performance of all ministries and divisions every three months a spokesman for the PM's office said in a statement earlier.



The spokesman said the special cabinet meeting lasted for nine hours, during which the premier reviewed performance of 26 ministries.



He said a date would be announced later on for assessment of remaining ministries and divisions.

"Discussions on actions already taken in terms of service delivery, austerity measures adopted and future plans was held in each case with a view how to improve performance under each of these heads further," said a statement issued from the PM's office.

"It was decided that each ministry would be further tasked with a specific strategic plan for implementation, spread over five years so that all concerned work in tandem for optimum output."

The prime minister decided that such review meetings would be held every three months to judge performance of the ministries and adopt mid-way course corrections, where required.

The review meetings will also ensure overall performance of the government is on track — main aim of which is improving the quality of life of Pakistani citizens, the statement added.