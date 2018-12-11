Pakistan’s Talha Talib wins gold at weightlifting championship in Egypt

Talha Talib won a gold medal for Pakistan at the fifth International Solidarity Championships in Cairo

LAHORE: Weightlifter Talha Talib clinched a gold medal for Pakistan at the fifth International Solidarity Championships under way in Cairo, Egypt.

Talha Talib with his medals

Talib won the gold for lifting 136kg in the snatch category, and a silver for 155kg clean and jerk lift. He claimed another silver medal for lifting 291kg overall.

In the 67kg class, Pakistan was ranked at second position, with hosts Egypt at the top and Saudi Arabia coming in at third.

Earlier this year in April, Talha Talib also won a bronze medal at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. He claimed the award in the 62kg category, lifting a total of 283kg, and also established a new record at the competition by lifting 132kg in snatch.