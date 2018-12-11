Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
GEO NEWS

No houses have been or will be demolished: Karachi mayor

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday said that his mandate is to remove encroachments lining the roads and drains and not to demolish houses.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court’s Karachi’s registry, Akhtar said no houses would be demolished in the ongoing drive against encroachments. 

“We have not demolished any houses and neither will we let anyone raze them. This is a wrong impression," he clarified. 

A report regarding the recent anti-encroachment drive in Saddar and adjoining areas, and encroachments on drains, parks and roads has been submitted in the court, he informed. 

“The court has given time to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), federal and Sindh government to sit together and submit a report by 8:30 am tomorrow so that more instructions can be issued,” Akhtar continued.

“An appeal was made by the government to demolish houses. My mandate is to remove encroachments from drains and roads, not to demolish houses.

“Our campaign against encroachments will continue. We will eliminate land mafia from Karachi and restore the city to its original state,” he asserted.

Akhtar further said that the city authorities are trying to find alternative spots for shopkeepers left out of business due to the operation.

“Parks are a public place, not a place for businesses. Encroachments would be removed from roads, footpaths and parks," he added. 

