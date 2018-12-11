Shehbaz Sharif says opposition wants him to be PAC chairman

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that leaders of the opposition parties want him to be the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was speaking to media, where he said that he is grateful to all the opposition leaders for their support.

“The opposition has made it clear that the PAC chairman should be the leader of the opposition,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He further said that the opposition’s stance is based on truth, whereas, the government leaders are avoiding the issue.

NAB can’t prove anything against me till Judgment Day: Shehbaz

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the National Accountability Bureau would not be able to prove anything against him even till Judgment Day.

Speaking to Geo News on his way to Parliament House from his residence in the Ministers' Enclave, the opposition leader said he would talk about the government’s 100-day performance in the assembly.

Shehbaz said NAB would not be able to prove even a penny’s worth of corruption against him.

The former Punjab chief minister added that he had served the public with his blood and sweat.

His residence located in the Ministers’ Enclave was declared a sub-jail and he was allowed to attend the National Assembly session after an accountability court in Lahore granted him a single-day transit remand.

Shehbaz has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.