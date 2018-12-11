Pakistan to face severe water scarcity by 2025: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar said on Tuesday that the country can face severe water scarcity by 2025 if necessary pre-emptive measures are not taken on an immediate basis.



The chief justice while addressing the inauguration of a new building in the Karachi registry said that he came up with the plan of construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam after seeing decreasing water table in Quetta and Karachi.

"When we made a commission on water, we came to know that there exists a water mafia in the city," he said, "We can address the issue with better management. Our eight-month-year-old initiative is yielding results."

The chief justice said that the mineral water companies are using as much as seven billion gallon water, he added that very soon Rs1/liter tax will be imposed on the water companies.

"Earlier there were zero charges on the companies. But with the imposition of taxes, we can generate taxes worth billions of rupees for the dam fund," the chief justice said.

Justice Nisar said that in the next thirty years country's population can go up to 450 million, he added that the situation demands immediate institutional reforms in the country.