Tuesday Dec 11 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan to face severe water scarcity by 2025: CJP

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar said on Tuesday that the country can face severe water scarcity by 2025 if necessary pre-emptive measures are not taken on an immediate basis.

The chief justice while addressing the inauguration of a new building in the Karachi registry said that he came up with the plan of construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam after seeing decreasing water table in Quetta and Karachi.

"When we made a commission on water, we came to know that there exists a water mafia in the city," he said, "We can address the issue with better management. Our eight-month-year-old initiative is yielding results."

The chief justice said that the mineral water companies are using as much as seven billion gallon water, he added that very soon Rs1/liter tax will be imposed on the water companies.

"Earlier there were zero charges on the companies. But with the imposition of taxes, we can generate taxes worth billions of rupees for the dam fund," the chief justice said.

Justice Nisar said that in the next thirty years country's population can go up to 450 million, he added that the situation demands immediate institutional reforms in the country. 

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

Supreme Court orders private schools to cut fee by 20 percent

