Tuesday Dec 11 2018
Zardari condemns arrest of Saad Rafique, brother

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari says, "Political leadership and parties won't be weakened at all through revenge tactics." — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday condemned the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PML-N leader and his brother were arrested after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to the Paragon Housing Society scam.

"The arrests of political leaders have been exposing the government's motives," Zardari said in a statement. "No government can be strengthened or last long by putting opponents in jails."

He said his party wants every government to complete its tenure. The PPP co-chairman, however, said they did not want a "selected" prime minister and want every decision to be made in the parliament.

"PTI government is arresting political opponents and victimising them on the pretext of accountability," Zardari accused.

He maintained that a "blue-eyed boy" was imposed on the nation, who does not have the capability to resolve the issues.

"Political leadership and parties won't be weakened at all through revenge tactics," the PPP co-chairman maintained.

Comments

