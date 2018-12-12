Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Sana Mir's leg-break delivery voted Play of Women’s World T20

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 12, 2018

Former Pakistan women captain Sana Mir’s leg-break delivery during the recently concluded Women’s World T20 has been voted as the 'Play of the Tournament' by the International Cricket Council.

Mir’s stunning delivery against Ireland captain Laura Delany pitched outside the leg stump and went on to hit the top of middle and leg stump.

Pakistan won the game against Ireland by 38 runs, while Mir finished the game with figures of two for 20 in four overs.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to thank her fans and family for supporting her and women's cricket.

“Special thanks to all the fans, friends, family and supporters for your valuable votes. Feels awesome to be featured with amazing women cricketers of my time.

Great encouragement and opportunity provided by ICC,” Mir tweeted.

More From Sports:

Sarfraz Ahmed calls on squad to play 'without fear' in South Africa

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former Pakistan cricketer Sharmeen Khan passes away

Updated 8 hours ago
India blow as Ashwin, Sharma ruled out of second Test

 Updated 9 hours ago
ICC boss 'confident' of corruption-free World Cup

 Updated 9 hours ago
India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

 Updated 3 hours ago
Kohli engineered Kumble's exit, leaked email suggests

 Updated 10 hours ago
