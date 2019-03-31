Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
pakistan
Sunday Mar 31 2019
By
GEO NEWS

Army chief to brief parliamentarians on Indo-Pak situation

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 31, 2019

Gen Bajwa will brief defence committee on Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression at GHQ on April 4 

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will brief parliamentarians on the recent tensions between India and Pakistan next week.

The briefing will be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on April 4, and will be attended by the members of standing committees of the National Assembly and Senate on defence.

A number of leaders from the opposition parties, including former ministers, will be among the attendees.

Chairman of the NA committee Amjad Ali Khan will lead the delegation, said a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat. 

Other members of the committee include Tahir Sadiq, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Syed Faizul Hassan, Barjees Tahir, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Riazul Haq, Mohammad Khan Daha, Aurangzeb Khichi, Alam Dad Laleka, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Ghous Bux Mahar, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aftab Shaban Mirani, Amer Ali Magsi, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Syed Aminul Haque, Salahuddin Ayubi, Rubina Irfan and Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

More From Pakistan:

Gujrat man, with help of family, allegedly sets wife ablaze over family dispute

Gujrat man, with help of family, allegedly sets wife ablaze over family dispute

 Updated 5 hours ago
Chiniot man loses wife in gamble, assaults her over refusal to go with friends

Chiniot man loses wife in gamble, assaults her over refusal to go with friends

 Updated 8 hours ago
Bilawal terms changing of BISP's name a 'conspiracy' to end it

Bilawal terms changing of BISP's name a 'conspiracy' to end it

 Updated 13 hours ago
Taking oath as Punjab Assembly member will mean I have accepted poll results: Nisar

Taking oath as Punjab Assembly member will mean I have accepted poll results: Nisar

 Updated 14 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry tells Khursheed Shah to 'stop selling Benazir and Bhutto's names'

Fawad Chaudhry tells Khursheed Shah to 'stop selling Benazir and Bhutto's names'

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM