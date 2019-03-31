Army chief to brief parliamentarians on Indo-Pak situation

Gen Bajwa will brief defence committee on Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression at GHQ on April 4

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will brief parliamentarians on the recent tensions between India and Pakistan next week.

The briefing will be held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on April 4, and will be attended by the members of standing committees of the National Assembly and Senate on defence.

A number of leaders from the opposition parties, including former ministers, will be among the attendees.

Chairman of the NA committee Amjad Ali Khan will lead the delegation, said a notification issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

Other members of the committee include Tahir Sadiq, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Syed Faizul Hassan, Barjees Tahir, Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Riazul Haq, Mohammad Khan Daha, Aurangzeb Khichi, Alam Dad Laleka, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Ghous Bux Mahar, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aftab Shaban Mirani, Amer Ali Magsi, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Syed Aminul Haque, Salahuddin Ayubi, Rubina Irfan and Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.