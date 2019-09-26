Can't connect right now! retry
Mian Muhammad Abid

Lahore man beats wife with brothers' help for refusing to engage in prostitution

LAHORE: A man, with the help of his brothers, allegedly beat his wife for refusing to engage in prostitution in Dhalla Bazar of the city's Liaquatabad area, police said.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered over the incident, police added, noting that they have commenced an investigation in this regard.

According to police, Shazia, 30, accused her husband, Nadeem, of assaulting her with the help of his brothers after she refused his order to engage in prostitution — something she claimed he often demanded of her.

Police further mentioned that Shazia said her husband and his brothers shaved off her head after beating and injuring her. A team has been formed to search for and arrest the suspects, they added.

