Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan ignite new hope in acid attack survivor

Bollywood megastars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have reached the pinnacle of success in their respective careers and have built themselves a massive fan base, but the two are now giving back to their fans and the society by using their star status to raise awareness on a weighty issue.

Recently, the two stars ignited new hope in a fourteen-year-old acid attack survivor named Muskan by video-calling her to show support.

After getting to know the survivor’s story, ‘Luka Chuppi’ starlet Kriti Sanon made a video call to Muskan from her studio, immediately bringing a smile to her face.

The video also shows Muskan telling Kriti that she likes her, to which she replies: “I love you,” while also telling her how brave she is, adding: “Promise me that you will take very good care of yourself.”

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan also made a video for the survivor, expressing his desire to meet her in person.

"Hi Muskan. How are you? Kriti told me about you and I decided to get in touch with you. You are doing a great job. Keep resting and keep getting better. I am sure you will be back in good health very soon. I want you to go back and study, chase that passion of yours because I have heard that you love to study. Please go back, study hard, work hard and make your parents proud. You will get better soon. When you recover and get healthy, please try to come and meet me face to face. Loads of love for you!” he said, concluding the video with a flying kiss.

A user had tweeted on Wednesday: "Muskan, A 14-year-old #AcidAttack victim from #Nepal, she was attacked by 2 boys from her own school because she was good at her studies. After looking at her face she lost hope in life and wanted to die but thanks to @kritisanon & @Varun_dvn she has got new hope in life."