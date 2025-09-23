Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal make pregnancy announcement

Bol­­­­lywood stars, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have officially announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement on their official Instagram with joint post, showing them holding a polaroid image, featuring the couple dressed in white.

In the photo, Vicky could be seen gently holding Katrina’s baby bump.

The stars captioned the photo, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Bollywood celebrities as well as their fans and followers showered love on the post with many congratulating the couple.

"So happy for you love," one fan commented, while another added, "Finally the official real announcement. I am so happy. Congratulations guys."

“Congratulations congratulations congratulations!!!!!!,” Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor also sent love to the couple.

Meanwhile, actor Neha Dhupia penned, “Guyssssssssssss …. Screaming. crying all at once love you both … @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Indian media has reported that the Merry Christmas actress is in her third trimester and the baby is due later this year.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021.