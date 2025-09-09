Akshay Kumar celebrates 58th birthday by saluting fans' unwavering support

Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt message to fans on his 58th birthday

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 58th birthday today!

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bollywood star penned a heartfelt note for his fans, expressing his gratitude for their support throughout his acting journey.

"Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting," Akshay wrote while sharing an artwork featuring some of his most iconic characters from his filmography.

The Housefull actor further penned, "To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine.”

In the post, Akshay also thanked his fans for their unconditional support throughout his over three-decade career in Bollywood.

“I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me," he wrote.

"Love & Prayers… Ps: Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life’s work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans," added the Sky Force star.

As he shared the post, several fans rushed to the comment section to wish the actor on his big birthday.

“Happy Birthday, legend!,” commented one fan.

“Happy Birthday, My Idol Sir 'Hera Pheri 3' Ka Announcement Kardo Please," penned another one.

Tiger Shroff also wished his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star on his special day.

"Thank You for inspiring the generations sir," he penned on his Instagram Stories.