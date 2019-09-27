Second ODI of Pak-Sri Lanka series rescheduled for Monday

The second match of the ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been rescheduled for Monday instead of Sunday as a result of the ongoing weather condition in Karachi.

The decision was taken mutually by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after the opening match of the series was called off without a ball being bowled.

The rescheduling would make sure that the downpour does not affect any more matches of the series, and also allow the ground staff ample time to prepare the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) outfield for the next fixture.

This recent wave of rains have left the NSK outfield soggy, with the groundsmen requiring, at least, two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket.

“This week’s unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket as well as our host broadcasters for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further cancellations due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan,” said PCB Director (International Cricket) Zakir Khan.

The PCB has also announced that tickets sold for the Friday match will be valid for either of September 30 or October 2 ODI, while tickets sold for Sunday's match may also be used for either of September 30 or October 2 match.

As per the PCB ticketing policy for the series, the PCB will also allow refund of all tickets for Friday’s match.

It has also been agreed that ticket-holders of Sunday’s match, who are unable to attend Monday’s match, will also get full refunds.

Tickets for Monday’s rescheduled second ODI will also be available online and on dedicated TCS counters.