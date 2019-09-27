Can't connect right now! retry
COAS says decline in terrorist incidents due to Pak-Afghan border fencing work

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 27, 2019

COAS visits Miranshah and interacts with tribal elders from North and South Waziristan districts. — File photo

MIRANSHAH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that terrorist incidents are gradually reducing due to the solidification and fencing work at the Pak-Afghan border.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the COAS visited Miranshah and interacted with tribal elders from North and South Waziristan districts.

In his address, the army chief said that enduring peace inside Pakistan is linked to peace in Afghanistan for which Pakistan is playing its role.

“Afghanistan is our brotherly Muslim neighbor and we wish peace in Afghanistan as much for Pakistan,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

The COAS urged tribal elders to continue playing their role in guiding the youth of the area.

Referring to few Improvised Explosive Device incidents in the recent past, the COAS asked them to stay alert and watchful against facilitators and abettors.

“It is only with mutual cooperation that we will defeat such terrorists,” he said.

Tribal elders present at the gathering assured the COAS that they will continue supporting security forces in maintaining security of the area.

The ISPR said that they requested Gen Bajwa for speedy completion of the ongoing projects, besides suggesting few additional.

In response, the army chief said that gradually all will be completed, bringing peace, stability and prosperity in the area.

